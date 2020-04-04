Also available on the NBC app

Spending time in quarantine has only reaffirmed Hoda Kotb’s love for fiancé Joel Schiffman. "One thing this this is revealing to me is that I really picked well when it came to like who I chose in my life, because in this swirl of chaos, he's calm," the "Today" co-host told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover via Zoom on her first day back in studio with Savannah Guthrie. "We've been having, like, slow dances, he and I. And Haley jumped in with us and we were all three just swaying, and I thought to myself, this would not have happened if not for this moment." Hoda also revealed the sweet gift she had ready for Savannah for her return, and Savannah explained how "weird" it felt to be anchoring from her home basement.

