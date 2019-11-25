Also available on the NBC app

Hoda Kotb is engaged and no one was more surprised than she was! The “Today” anchor announced the exciting news live on-air to her cohosts, much to the delight—and surprise—of the group. Hoda revealed that longtime love Joel Schiffman popped the question while the two were on their “usual vacation,” and Hoda was more focused on eating her churros at first! But Joel said some really sweet things and the anchor adorably agreed to be his wife.

