“Today” show anchor Hoda Kotb’s emotions got the best of her after she interviewed Drew Brees about his $5 million dollar donation to coronavirus relief efforts in the state of Louisiana. The New Orleans Saints quarterback explained that the money would go towards providing meals for those in the most dire need. As Hoda signed off, the 55-year-old choked back tears, and was forced to let her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie take over before they went to a commercial break.

