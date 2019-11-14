Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Show Off What Goes On Behind The Scenes At 'TODAY'

Also available on the NBC app

A lot goes on behind the scenes of "TODAY"! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gave Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover a peek at the craziness backstage at the morning show and dished on their daily routines. The anchors told Kit how many times they hit snooze in the morning, their regular post-show FaceTime sessions with their kids and opened up about the mom moment they love having each day.

