Meghan Markle continues to have Hillary Clinton's full support! The former presidential candidate slammed the British press again for their treatment of the Duchess of Sussex during an interview with BBC Radio 5. "I want to hug her," Hillary said. "I want to tell her to hang in there. Don't let those bad guys get you down. It is tough what she is going through." The author also said that race has "absolutely" played a role in the tabloid coverage of Meghan and her family.

