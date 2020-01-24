Hillary Clinton Supports Meghan Markle By Sharing Duchess' Feminist Quote Months After UK Meeting

Also available on the NBC app

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to blaze a new path for themselves and their son, Hillary Clinton has their back. The former Secretary of State posted an inspiring quote of Meghan's on her Instagram page this week. The words – which Meghan first spoke at a 2018 Royal Foundation Forum – read, "Women don't need to find a voice. They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen." Hillary's post comes two months after she reportedly met Meghan for the first time at Frogmore Cottage.

