Also available on the NBC app

Hillary Clinton was on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" where she played "Plead The Fifth." Hillary's currently promoting her Hulu documentary series which is focused on her life. In the series, Hillary's husband Bill talked about his past affair with Monica Lewinsky. The former president said he feels terrible about how the situation affected Monica. Hillary also was quick to reveal what her “Real Housewives” tagline would be when asked by Andy Cohen.

Appearing: