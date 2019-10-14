Hillary Clinton Defends Meghan Markle Against 'Inexplicable' Media Treatment: 'Shame On Everyone'

Also available on the NBC app

Hillary Clinton has Meghan Markle's back! The former Secretary of State and her daughter Chelsea Clinton showed their support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to take legal action against the British tabloids in a new interview with the U.K. Newspaper The Sunday Times. "I do want to say that the way she's been treated is inexplicable. If the explanation is that she's biracial, then shame on everybody," Hillary told the publication.

