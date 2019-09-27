Peter Weber Explains Why He Had Sex Even Though Madison Asked Him Not To
CLIP 02/25/20
Hey now, hey now this sneak peek at what adult Lizzie Mcguire looks like is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff's hair stylist Nikki Lee shared a snap of the actress sporting lighter hair. "Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color! well dreams do come true!" she wrote. "Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie McGuire!" The 31-year-old is set to reprise her role as lizzie in the anticipated Disney+ reboot.