Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma has been suspended from Twitter. The 35-year-old posted about the situation on his Instagram stories recently, revealing he was “permanently” suspended from the platform after impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow. His IG story read, “Goodbye twitter. The troll was worth it.” In a follow up post he added, “Thanks for all the kind messages today. Closure’s hard. But it’s a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwenythpaltrow for the inspiration.” Prior to his ban, and according to screenshots from Page Six, Matthew had changed his name on twitter to be seen as “Gwyneth Paltrow” as well as swapping his profile photo to be one of the “Iron Man” star.

