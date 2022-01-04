Michelle Kwan Is 'Overjoyed' After Welcoming Her First Child: 'I've Always Wanted To Be A Mom'
Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is responding to critics after a video was posted on Instagram showing their three-year-old daughter Banks in a vehicle. The video showed little Banks quoting a contestant from "RuPaul's Drag Race" while sitting in the back seat of a car, but fans noticed that it appeared she wasn't fully secured with a seatbelt or using a car seat. Users quickly commented on the post with safety concerns for the toddler. The 34-year-old dad clapped back, telling one commenter "You are truly a hero for speaking up" and responding to another user writing "You're the kind of person who cuts up a kid's apple sauce, hey."