Also available on the nbc app

Hilary Duff is officially a mom of three! The “Lizzie McGuire” star and husband Matthew Koma confirmed the happy news on Saturday, revealing their daughter Mae James Bair was born March 24. Fans had been eagerly awaiting more information about of the little one’s arrival since Hilary’s subtle announcement the previous night. Hil shared a bath time photo of 2-year-old daughter Banks, who the actress teased in her caption is a little skeptical about sharing the spotlight with the family’s new addition. “I’m a big sister …… marinating on how I feel about that!” Hilary wrote.

Appearing: