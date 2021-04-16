Also available on the nbc app

Hilary Duff embraces childbirth as a family affair! The new mom of three welcomed daughter Mae James last month in a close-knit water birth at home, where husband Matthew Koma and Hilary’s 9-year-old son, Luca, were present for the newborn’s arrival. Hilary shared on the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” this week that despite Luca not making it into the room until the moment she was “pulling the baby out,” she wanted him to witness his sister’s birth because she believes it sets a strong foundation for his perspective on women.

