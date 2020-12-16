Also available on the nbc app

Hilary Duff says the highly-anticipated “Lizzie McGuire” reboot isn’t going to happen. The “Younger” star took to Instagram to announce the news, saying she’s disappointed by the situation but is honored to have played such an iconic character. Duff wrote, “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts it isn’t going to happen.”

Appearing: