Also available on the nbc app

Hilary duff is getting candid about the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot that was canceled. The 33-year-old star appeared on "Good Morning America" and chatted about the highly-anticipated reboot, which was initially set to steam on Disney+ before it was scrapped due to behind-the-scenes issues. "It was a big disappointment, obviously. I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life," she said.

Appearing: