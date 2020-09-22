Also available on the nbc app

Hilary Duff is stuck by her hubby Matthew Koma's side forever! The musician took to Instagram to showcase his love and commitment to the actress by debuting his new tattoo of her name on his backside. "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway," Matthew wrote alongside a photo of his pants pulled down, revealing Hilary's name written in cursive on his booty. And it looks like the "Lizzie McGuire" star is totally here for her man's new ink! She actually applauded her hubby by commenting, "Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy."

Appearing: