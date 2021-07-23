Hilary Duff is feeling green! The “Younger” star, 33, revealed on her Instagram story on Wednesday that she accidentally dyed her hair green while taking a bath. “So, I just took a bath. And I put a conditioner on my hair that I thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again,” she shared in her funny Instagram video.

