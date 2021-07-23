Lance Reddick's Wife Speaks Out On His Shocking Death: 'Lance Was Taken From Us Far Too Soon'
Hilary Duff is feeling green! The “Younger” star, 33, revealed on her Instagram story on Wednesday that she accidentally dyed her hair green while taking a bath. “So, I just took a bath. And I put a conditioner on my hair that I thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again,” she shared in her funny Instagram video.