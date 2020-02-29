Also available on the nbc app

Hilary Duff isn't afraid to take charge when it comes to protecting her kids. The mom of two opened up about confronting a man she says was taking photos at her 7-year-old son's soccer game recently, telling panelists on Friday's "The Talk" why she felt a sense of responsibility to step up. Hilary acknowledged that photographers are often "respectful," but she believes this one crossed a line – especially because it wasn't just her kids' picture being taken. The 32-year-old had documented the interaction in a now-viral Instagram video and expressed her hope that laws change to require paparazzi to obtain parental consent before snapping minors' photos in public. Hours after her "Talk" appearance, Hilary weighed in on another hot topic close to her heart – the fate of her anticipated "Lizzie McGuire" reboot.

