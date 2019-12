Also available on the NBC app

Hilary Duff just lived out her very own Cinderella story! The "Younger" star tied the knot with fiancé Matthew Koma on Dec. 21. The intimate ceremony was held at her home, according to multiple outlets. Hilary wore an elegant Jenny Packham gown for the occasion and shared photos from her big day on social media, including a mirror selfie with her and Matthew flashing their new wedding bands.

