For Hilary Duff, the criticism over her 3-year-old daughter Banks not sitting in a car seat is so yesterday. The 34-year-old actress recently spoke with romper and she addressed the backlash surrounding a past video of Banks in the backseat of a moving car without a car seat, sitting next to her godmother and Hilary's "Younger" co-star Molly Bernard. "It's not like I'm driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat. You have no context. You don't know where I am," she vented.

