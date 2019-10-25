Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump In Lacy Lingerie To Celebrate End Of First Trimester

Also available on the NBC app

Hilaria Baldwin is just bumpin' along! The mom-to-be, who is expecting her fifth kiddo with hubby Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram to celebrate a huge milestone. "Because this baby deserves belly pics too! Guys!!!! I made it through my first trimester," The 35-year-old fitness guru wrote alongside a pic of herself rocking a black lace bra and a pair of blue underwear as she cradled her perfect growing baby bump.

Appearing: