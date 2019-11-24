Hilaria Baldwin Serves Perfect Holiday 'Realness' With Funny Family Photo While Shopping

Also available on the NBC app

Hilaria Baldwin is embracing the holiday spirit, ready or not! The fitness guru shared a funny and relatable look at her and husband Alec Baldwin trying to rally their four kids on a shopping trip. Hilaria revealed on Instagram that it's been a recent "struggle" to get this year's family holiday photo in order, so she's just decided to call it a day and go with their snap from inside a Kmart instead. Though the 35-year-old may have been poking a little fun at their right-out-of-bed ensembles, it looks like they got the perfect shot to us!

