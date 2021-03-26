Also available on the nbc app

The littlest Baldwin sure has something to smile about! Hilaria Baldwin celebrated her and husband Alec’s baby girl turning 1 month old on Thursday, sharing an up-close snap of little Lucia, nicknamed Marilu, beaming for the camera with her eyes closed. Marilu’s arrival came as a surprise to Hilaria’s fans and followers. The fitness influencer welcomed her and Alec’s son, Eduardo, less than six months earlier, igniting chatter that Marilu was either adopted or born via surrogate. The Baldwins have not commented directly on the circumstances of Lucia’s birth, but Hilaria did pay tribute to her and Eduardo in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this month, noting that welcoming two new additions to the family back-to-back after her 2019 miscarriage was double the gift.

Appearing: