Hilaria Baldwin doesn't understand the backlash surrounding her heritage. In an interview with the New York Times published on Wednesday, the mom of five reflected on the recent scandal that erupted when a Twitter user claimed in a now-viral post that Hilaria had been perpetuating a "decade-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." The fitness expert told the paper that she believes there is not "something I'm doing wrong" and that she finds the controversy "surreal," adding, "I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary."

