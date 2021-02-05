Also available on the nbc app

Hilaria Baldwin is apologizing about her heritage controversy. The mom of five broke her social media silence weeks after scandal erupted when a Twitter user claimed in a now-viral post that Hilaria had been perpetuating a "decades-long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person" despite growing up in Massachusetts. The 36-year-old told followers in a new Instagram post on Feb. 5 that she'd taken time to think about the situation further and is now ready to acknowledge her part, writing, "The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both."

