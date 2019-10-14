Also available on the nbc app

Bob and Annette's love story is the real-life version of " The Notebook"! The high school sweethearts, who fell in love again after 63 years apart, shared their heartwarming story with Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez. The pair recalls why they reconnected six decades after they first went their separate ways, and they adorably dish on what lies ahead for their relationship.

