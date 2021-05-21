When Sam Bregman realized that many kids at a local school couldn't afford new shoes, he went above and beyond to change that. Sam teamed up with the non-profit Shoes That Fit and raised $15,000 to give shoes and socks to students in need. When Pilot Pens heard that Sam had raised an additional $10,600, they awarded him $1,000 to help even more students feel confident with a new pair of shoes.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight