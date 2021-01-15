Also available on the nbc app

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Joshua Bassett gave fans an update about his health. The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share a video and revealed to fans that he’s in the hospital the same day that he released his single, “Lie Lie Lie” writing, “Welp... not the first place i assumed i’d be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it’s not covid.) after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i’d just try to sleep. after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital. i’d like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i’ve been doing what i can today to stay involved. had my first surgery tonight ! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn!”

