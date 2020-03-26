Also available on the NBC app

Access Hollywood's heroes of the day are the choir of Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois. They were set to perform the music of "West Side Story" in concert last week to a crowd of hundreds, but the event was canceled in light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Now, the virtual performance they created instead has been seen by thousands. Access Hollywood FaceTimed with choir director Caitlyn Walsh and senior singer Grace Anderson, who put the online concert all together.

