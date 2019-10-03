Heroic Cheerleader Leaps Off Homecoming Parade Float To Save The Life Of A Choking Toddler

Also available on the NBC app

Texas high school cheerleader Tyra Winters became a hero when she saw a toddler choking on a piece of candy during her school's homecoming parade. The teen recounts to Access Hollywood her split-second decision to leap off of a parade float to perform the Heimlich maneuver on a 2-year-old boy named Clarke. Clarke's mother also tells Access about her son's near-death experience, which called the "most terrifying thing" in her life.

