H.E.R. is making a strong statement with her new song, "I Can't Breathe," which she wrote following the death of George Floyd. "It's not just about literally taking somebody's life," she explained to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "There are people who are suffocating in this life, because they could be an Eric Garner. They could be Trayvon Martin. They are George Floyd. They are these people. And that's not a way to live: in fear, and knowing that that could be you." H.E.R. also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement, being "underestimated" as a young black female guitarist and her Instagram series "Girls With Guitars."

