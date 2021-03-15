Also available on the nbc app

H.E.R. chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and reacted to receiving an Oscar nomination for her song, “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” She shared how she’s feeling about the news, especially after her big night at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where she won Song of the Year for, “I Can’t Breathe.” The singer also revealed who she plans to bringing as her date to the Academy Awards.

