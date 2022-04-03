Main Content

H.E.R. is "grateful" to be leading in nominations at the 2022 Grammys alongside powerful women. The 24-year-old gushed about one of her fellow nominees Olivia Rodrigo while talking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "She is another one of those artists that is very authentic. She writes what she feels and what she goes through, and I love that about her," she said. H.E.R. also revealed Aretha Franklin inspired her golden look.

