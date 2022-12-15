Main Content

H.E.R. Is 'Pinching' Herself Over Playing Belle In 'Beauty & The Beast' Live: I'm 'Part Of History'

CLIP12/14/22

In honor of the 30th anniversary of "Beauty and the Beast," ABC is airing a live television special with a star-studded cast! Josh Groban will portray The Beast, while H.E.R. is set to play Belle. H.E.R. teased to Access Hollywood she wanted to stay true to Belle's spirit while also bringing her "H.E.R. flavor into it." She also said that she was "pinching" herself over the role: "I know there is little Filipino and Black girls out there who know it's possible now." "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs live on Dec. 15 at 8 PM on ABC.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: h.e.r., beauty and the beast, celebrity, entertainment, movies, TV, Josh Groban
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.