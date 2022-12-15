In honor of the 30th anniversary of "Beauty and the Beast," ABC is airing a live television special with a star-studded cast! Josh Groban will portray The Beast, while H.E.R. is set to play Belle. H.E.R. teased to Access Hollywood she wanted to stay true to Belle's spirit while also bringing her "H.E.R. flavor into it." She also said that she was "pinching" herself over the role: "I know there is little Filipino and Black girls out there who know it's possible now." "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs live on Dec. 15 at 8 PM on ABC.

