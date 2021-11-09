Main Content

H.E.R. had a full-circle moment when she headlined SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series at the Harlem's famous Apollo Theater! The songstress, who is currently in the midst of her Back of My Mind Tour, returned to the venue 15 years after she made her big singing debut there at just 9 years old. Access Hollywood's Scott Evans exclusively accompanied H.E.R. as she got ready for her big return and talked to her about the special moment.

