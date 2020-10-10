Also available on the nbc app

Iconic actor Henry Winkler joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on “Access Daily” to chat about his latest children’s novel, “Alien Superstar: Lights, Camera, Danger.” Henry also opened up about being diagnosed with Dyslexia as an adult, “I wasn’t sure, remember until I was 31 so you’re constantly covering all the mistakes that you’re making.” The actor also shared that one of the most famous people in his cell phone is Sia and the story behind their first meeting, “I walked into Whole Foods and I’ve only seen her with that mask and that thing hanging down. This wonderful woman walked up and said, ‘I’m Sia’ and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, can I take a selfie with you?’ and she said, ‘Yes, you can.’”

