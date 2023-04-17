Main Content

Henry Winkler Explains Why He Brought Bundt Cakes To 'Barry' Set

CLIP04/17/23

Henry Winkler is opening up about the sweet treats he brought to set for the crew of "Barry." Access Hollywood spoke to the 77-year-old on the red carpet at the premiere and he explained why he brought bundt cakes to the set of the hit HBO show while taping its final season. "What I wanted to do was to say thank you each time I brought one for the most incredible crew. You know if you love the crew they take care of you," he said. "Barry" season 4 is out now on HBO Max.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Henry Winkler, Barry, Bill Hader, HBO, bundt cake
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.