Henry Winkler is opening up about the sweet treats he brought to set for the crew of "Barry." Access Hollywood spoke to the 77-year-old on the red carpet at the premiere and he explained why he brought bundt cakes to the set of the hit HBO show while taping its final season. "What I wanted to do was to say thank you each time I brought one for the most incredible crew. You know if you love the crew they take care of you," he said. "Barry" season 4 is out now on HBO Max.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight