Henry Golding Reveals 1-Year-Old Daughter's Latest Milestones (Exclusive)

CLIP11/18/22

Henry Golding is gushing about his baby girl! The "Crazy Rich Asians" star reflected on parenting with Access Hollywood at GQ's Men of the Year Party. "Being a father is probably the greatest adventure that I've been on," he shared. "She lights up our world." Henry also shared some of his 1-year-old daughter Lyla's most recent milestones. "She has a vocabulary of about 20 words with she rotates...either that or telling us that she's gotta poop," he joked.

