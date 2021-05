Also available on the nbc app

Henry Golding has taken on his most important role yet – fatherhood! The first-time dad tells Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards that he’s on “the night shift” with his and wife Liv Lo’s 1-month-old baby. Henry also reacts to walking his first red carpet of 2021 and how he’s prioritized keeping in touch with family during the pandemic.

