Henry Cavill isn’t here for the haters. The “Justice League” star slammed critics in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, assuring fans that he’s head over heels with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso and has no time or space to take on any negativity. Henry shared a cute selfie of him and his ladylove and penned a polite but assertive caption brushing off what he called “social animosity,” acknowledging that he’s noticed an increase in speculation about his private life and professional partnerships and wants to set the record straight about just how happy and centered he really is. “I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself,” he wrote in part.

