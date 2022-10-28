Main Content

Henry Cavill Says Superman Return Has Been ‘A Long Journey,’ Reveals If He’d Take James Bond Role

Henry Cavill is happy to be back as Superman. “This whole thing has been a very long journey… It’s just a privilege to be back in the cape. I am very grateful to all of them and everyone else who was in the decision-making process,” he told Access Hollywood. The 39-year-old British actor also reveals if he would take the role as James Bond. “I think there’s a time issue and it’s not necessarily just about the offer, it’s about script, it’s about director, it’s about where they want to take the story,” he said. Henry also gushed over his “fantastic” co-star Millie Bobby Brown. “Enola Holmes 2” starts streaming on Netflix Nov. 4.

