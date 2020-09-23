Main Content

Henry Cavill Says Millie Bobby Brown Is A 16-Year-Old & 35-Year-Old At The Same Time

CLIP09/23/20

Henry Cavill, star of "Enola Holmes," spoke to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about his latest project, in which he plays Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown. "She is extraordinary," he said of his young co-star. "She is both a 16-year-old and a 35-year-old at the same time, and she flip flops between the two at her whim. It's very confusing sometimes." The "Man of Steel" actor also discussed the important messages of female empowerment and self-belief within the new film. "Enola Holmes" is streaming now, only on Netflix.

