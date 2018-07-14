Henry Cavill Raves About Getting An 'Amazing' Cake From 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout's' Tom Cruise

Also available on the NBC app

At the "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" world premiere in Paris, Henry Cavill gushes to Access guest correspondent Tim Vincent about the "most decadent," "most amazing" cake that co-star Tom Cruise sent him for Christmas. Plus, he discussed what it's like to delve into a dark part of his psyche to play the film's villain, August Walker. "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" hits theaters on July 27.

