Henry Cavill is telling all about his audition to play James Bond. The 36-year-old chatted with <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a29774618/henry-cavill-the-witcher-superman-interview/">Men's Health</a> and revealed that during his screen test he had to walk around in a towel and act out a scene from an old 007 flick. "I probably could have prepared better," he said. "I remember the director, Martin Campbell saying, 'Looking a little bit chubby there Henry, I didn’t know how to train or diet." "The Witcher" star added that he was grateful for the comment saying, "I'm glad Martin said something, because I respond well to the truth. It helps me get better."

