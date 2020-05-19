Also available on the NBC app

The company that owned the helicopter in Kobe Bryant's fatal crash has received coronavirus bailout money. The U.S. Treasury Department published its list of aviation companies that qualified for CARES Act funding and Island Express Helicopters was among them, being granted more than $600K in payroll support on May 1. The news comes days after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released autopsy reports for the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven others who died alongside them in the horrific accident, including the pilot.

