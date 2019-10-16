Helena Bonham Carter Visited A Medium To Get Late Princess Margaret's Blessing For 'The Crown'

Also available on the NBC app

Helena Bonham Carter got a royal blessing for her role in "The Crown." The actress told The Guardian that she sought out a medium to get approval from the late Princess Margaret before playing her onscreen in seasons three and four of the Netflix series. "She was glad it was me," the "Ocean's 8" star recalled. "My main thing when you play someone who is real, you kind of want their blessing because you have a responsibility." Vanessa Kirby previously portrayed Queen Elizabeth's younger sister in seasons one and two.

Appearing: