Helena Bonham Carter is reacting to the tabloid circus surrounding Meghan Markle. When a caller on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" asked "The Crown" actress for her opinion on the scrutiny the Duchess of Sussex has been facing, Helena offered a wise piece of advice about shaking off the negativity. "All that people think of you and write about you and whatever, that's about them – and it's not really about [Meghan]," she said. Helena also revealed the most "useful thing" that somebody once warned her against was "putting your self-esteem in the hands of strangers."

