Helena Bonham Carter Calls Romance With 20-Years-Younger Boyfriend 'Unexpected Magic'

Helena Bonham Carter has a new love in her life following her split from longtime partner Tim Burton. The actress gushed to Harper's Bazaar about boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe, who's 20 years younger than her. "You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving and then you finally move on," she said. "I'm very happy with someone else. It's been a bit of unexpected magic in my life." The 53-year-old star even shares a "fur baby" with the 32-year-old Norwegian writer. "Mother and dog are doing very well," Helena said of their Tibetan Terrier.

