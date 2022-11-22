Helen Mirren is opening up about her former romance with ex Liam Neeson. In a new interview with AARP The Magazine, the 77-year-old reflected on the relationship she had with the "Taken" star between 1980 and 1985. "We loved each other. We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much. I love him deeply to this day. He's such an amazing guy." She told the publication.

