Who knew?! Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson spilled details on their past love affair during a recent appearance on "The Graham Norton Show." While the host made sure to ask the actors about their romantic history, Helen was quick to clarify that things were actually quite serious between them more than 30 years ago. Find out when Liam realized he was "smitten" with the Oscar winner!

